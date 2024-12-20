Open search form
Women’s Tennis Spring Slate Announced

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis will return to action in January, opening its spring slate with a double-header at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, as the 2025 spring schedule was announced on Friday. The slate features nine home matches to be played at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

The Yellow Jackets will open the spring with a pair of matches at home against Georgia State and Mercer on Jan. 11. The double-header will prepare the Jackets for a road match at in-state rival Georgia on Jan. 17. Tech will have its final tune-up before ITA Kickoff Weekend, playing host to Memphis on Jan. 19 before heading to Malibu, Calif., for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships qualifier, Jan. 24-26.  Pepperdine will host Arizona and Florida State, in addition to the Jackets, for ITA Kickoff Weekend. Those that qualify will participate in ITA National Team Indoor Championships, Feb. 7-11.

Tech will play a pair of road matches at Illinois (Jan. 31) and Northwestern (Feb. 2) before returning home to face South Carolina on Feb. 8. A tilt at Alabama on Feb. 11 will close out non-conference play before the Jackets open Atlantic Coast Conference action on the road at Virginia Tech (Feb. 21) and Virginia (Feb. 23).

The month of March opens at Clemson (March 1) before Tech prepares for a four-match homestand at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Jackets will entertain Duke (March 7), North Carolina (March 9), Syracuse (March 21) and Boston College (March 23). After a nice stay at home, Tech will play four-straight road contests at Wake Forest (March 28), NC State (March 30), Louisville (April 4) and Notre Dame (April 6). The Jackets will play their final regular season match at home, hosting ACC newcomer SMU on April 13.

The ACC Championships will run April 15-20 in Cary, N.C. at the Cary Tennis Park before NCAA Tournament action gets underway the first week of May.

 

DateOpponentLocationTime
Jan. 11Georgia State/MercerAtlanta, Ga.10 a.m./3 p.m.
Jan. 17at GeorgiaAthens, Ga.TBA
Jan. 19MemphisAtlanta, Ga.12 p.m.
Jan. 24-26at ITA Kickoff WeekendMalibu, Calif.All Day
Jan. 31at IllinoisChampaign, Ill.4 p.m.
Feb. 2at NorthwesternEvanston, Ill.TBA
Feb. 8South CarolinaAtlanta, Ga.12 p.m.
Feb. 11at AlabamaTuscaloosa, Ala.TBA
Feb. 21at Virginia TechBlacksburg, Va.3 p.m.
Feb. 23at VirginiaCharlottesville, Va.TBA
March 1at ClemsonClemson, S.C.12 p.m.
March 7DukeAtlanta, Ga.4 p.m.
March 9North CarolinaAtlanta, Ga.12 p.m.
March 21SyracuseAtlanta, Ga.4 p.m.
March 23Boston CollegeAtlanta, Ga.11:30 a.m.
March 28at Wake ForestWinston-Salem, N.C.4 p.m.
March 30at NC StateRaleigh, N.C.12 p.m.
April 4at LouisvilleLouisville, Ky.TBA
April 6at Notre DameSouth Bend, Ind.11 a.m.
April 13SMUAtlanta, Ga.12 p.m.
April 15-20at ACC ChampionshipsCary, N.C.All Day
May 2-4NCAA First/Second RoundsTBATBA
May 9-10NCAA Super RegionalsTBATBA
May 15-18NCAA ChampionshipsWaco, TexasAll Day

 

 

 

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.


For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com

