Women’s Tennis Spring Slate Announced

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis will return to action in January, opening its spring slate with a double-header at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, as the 2025 spring schedule was announced on Friday. The slate features nine home matches to be played at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

The Yellow Jackets will open the spring with a pair of matches at home against Georgia State and Mercer on Jan. 11. The double-header will prepare the Jackets for a road match at in-state rival Georgia on Jan. 17. Tech will have its final tune-up before ITA Kickoff Weekend, playing host to Memphis on Jan. 19 before heading to Malibu, Calif., for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships qualifier, Jan. 24-26. Pepperdine will host Arizona and Florida State, in addition to the Jackets, for ITA Kickoff Weekend. Those that qualify will participate in ITA National Team Indoor Championships, Feb. 7-11.

Tech will play a pair of road matches at Illinois (Jan. 31) and Northwestern (Feb. 2) before returning home to face South Carolina on Feb. 8. A tilt at Alabama on Feb. 11 will close out non-conference play before the Jackets open Atlantic Coast Conference action on the road at Virginia Tech (Feb. 21) and Virginia (Feb. 23).

The month of March opens at Clemson (March 1) before Tech prepares for a four-match homestand at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Jackets will entertain Duke (March 7), North Carolina (March 9), Syracuse (March 21) and Boston College (March 23). After a nice stay at home, Tech will play four-straight road contests at Wake Forest (March 28), NC State (March 30), Louisville (April 4) and Notre Dame (April 6). The Jackets will play their final regular season match at home, hosting ACC newcomer SMU on April 13.

The ACC Championships will run April 15-20 in Cary, N.C. at the Cary Tennis Park before NCAA Tournament action gets underway the first week of May.