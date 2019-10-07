Women’s Tennis Spring Schedule Announced

THE FLATS – Highlighted by 13 home dual matches, Georgia Tech women’s tennis released the spring portion of the 2019-20 schedule on Monday.

Spring competition gets underway Jan. 11 with Kennesaw State visiting The Flats for a doubleheader before the Jackets face two opponents in Greenville, S.C., Jan. 18 in Furman and Presbyterian. Tech returns home to play a doubleheader against Mercer on Jan. 21 in its final preparation for ITA Kickoff Weekend, Jan. 25-26, in Columbia, S.C.

In-state rival Georgia visits Atlanta on Jan. 30 to close out the month of January, while Texas makes the trip on Feb. 1 before ITA National Team Indoors (Feb. 7-10) in Chicago, Ill. The Jackets welcome their first ACC opponent in Miami on Feb. 14 before taking a pause on conference play to travel to Northwestern on Feb. 16.

Tech returns to ACC competition and concludes the month of Feb. with visits from Virginia (Feb. 21) and Clemson (Feb. 28), which bookend a trip to Boston College (Feb. 23).

The month of March sees only two home matches which open and close the month with Wake Forest (March 1) and Duke (March 29) visiting The Flats, while the Jackets are scheduled to make trips to North Carolina (March 6), Virginia Tech (March 8), Syracuse (March 13) and Florida State (March 15). Tech will break from conference play to face Chattanooga on the road on March 18.

Tech will close regular season play in the month of April, visiting NC State on April 3 before welcoming Notre Dame (April 10) and Louisville (April 12).

The ACC Tournament returns to Rome, Ga., this season and will run April 15-19. NCAA Tournament action kicks off with regionals, May 1-3 at campus sites with super regionals taking place May 8-10. The NCAA Championships will take place May 14-23 in Stillwater, Okla.