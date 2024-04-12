Women's Tennis Shifted to 7 p.m. vs. NC State

THE FLATS – Due to strong winds in the forecast for this afternoon, the women’s tennis match between No. 24 Georgia Tech and No. 12 NC State today has been moved to a 7 p.m. start at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex per the Atlantic Coast Conference.

A top 25 matchup, the Yellow Jackets (12-7, 8-3 ACC) and Wolfpack (17-7, 7-4 ACC) will remain scheduled to play outside. The first 50 fans to the match will receive a free gold Georgia Tech t-shirt.



No. 24 GEORGIA TECH (12-7, 8-3 ACC) vs. No. 12 NC STATE (17-7, 7-4 ACC)

Friday, April 12, 2024 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: Free

Parking: Available in the McCamish Pavilion Lot or Family Housing Deck located on 10 th Street

Street Promotions: FREE gold Georgia Tech t-shirt to the first 50 fans; Punch Card Promo.



For continued updates, please follow along at ramblinwreck.com and on X at @GT_WTEN.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com