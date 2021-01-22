Women’s Tennis Set to Host ITA Kickoff Weekend

THE FLATS – The 12th-ranked Georgia Tech women’s tennis team gets its home slate underway this weekend, welcoming three nationally-ranked programs for the 2021 ITA Kickoff Weekend. The two-day tournament will take place Jan. 23-24 at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

THE SCENE: Joining the Yellow Jackets this weekend will be No. 6 Duke, No. 22 Michigan and No. 14 South Carolina. The winner from each of the ITA Kickoff sites around the country secures a trip to the 2021 ITA National Team Indoor Championship, set for Feb. 5-7 in Stillwater, Okla. Two matches will take place each day in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech (1-0) opened the 2021 slate last weekend, participating in the Bulldog Kickoff at Mississippi State. The Jackets were led by freshmen Ava Hrastar, Mahak Jain and Carol Lee, who all went undefeated in singles play. Tech’s top doubles team of Victoria Flores and Kenya Jones also went undefeated, collecting three wins on the weekend. Tech capped the holiday weekend playing a dual match against Memphis, blanking the Tigers, 7-0.

South Carolina is off to a 2-1 start to the season, having collected wins over East Tennessee State and Coastal Carolina. The Gamecocks dropped a 6-1 decision to No. 8 NC State for its first loss of the season earlier this week.

Duke brings a 1-0 ledger into the weekend with a 7-0 sweep over Charlotte, while Michigan is set to open its season this weekend in Atlanta.

SCHEDULE :

Sat., Jan. 23

10 a.m. – South Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

2 p.m. – Michigan vs. Duke

Sun., Jan. 24

10 a.m. – Consolation Match

2 p.m. – Championship Match

SPECTATOR ATTENDANCE FOR ITA KICKOFF WEEKEND: Due to safety protocols in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and hosting a multi-team event, no spectators will be allowed inside the Ken Byers Tennis Complex for ITA Kickoff Weekend matches. Fans can follow all the action with live stats and live video.

FOLLOW ALONG:

Live Stats: Click Here

Live Video: Click Here

ITA RANKINGS:

Singles

No. 8 Kelly Chen – Duke

No. 13 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

No. 28 Georgia Drummy – Duke

No. 29 Chloe Beck – Duke

No. 30 Megan Davies – South Carolina

No. 34 Mia Horvit – South Carolina

No. 44 Margaryta Bilokin – Duke

No. 56 Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 71 Andrea Cerdan – Michigan

No. 93 Emma Shelton – South Carolina

No. 95 Karolina Berankova – Duke

No. 101 Alyvia Jones – Michigan

No. 111 Meible Chi – Duke

No. 123 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

Doubles

No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 20 Emma Shelton/Silvia Chinellato – South Carolina

No. 29 Mia Horvit/Megan Davies – South Carolina

No. 34 Chloe Beck/Kelly Chen – Duke

No. 56 Georgia Drummy/Karolina Berankova – Duke