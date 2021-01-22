Women’s Tennis Set to Host ITA Kickoff Weekend

THE FLATS – The 12th-ranked Georgia Tech women’s tennis team gets its home slate underway this weekend, welcoming three nationally-ranked programs for the 2021 ITA Kickoff Weekend. The two-day tournament will take place Jan. 23-24 at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.
THE SCENE: Joining the Yellow Jackets this weekend will be No. 6 Duke, No. 22 Michigan and No. 14 South Carolina. The winner from each of the ITA Kickoff sites around the country secures a trip to the 2021 ITA National Team Indoor Championship, set for Feb. 5-7 in Stillwater, Okla. Two matches will take place each day in Atlanta.
Georgia Tech (1-0) opened the 2021 slate last weekend, participating in the Bulldog Kickoff at Mississippi State. The Jackets were led by freshmen Ava Hrastar, Mahak Jain and Carol Lee, who all went undefeated in singles play. Tech’s top doubles team of Victoria Flores and Kenya Jones also went undefeated, collecting three wins on the weekend. Tech capped the holiday weekend playing a dual match against Memphis, blanking the Tigers, 7-0.
South Carolina is off to a 2-1 start to the season, having collected wins over East Tennessee State and Coastal Carolina. The Gamecocks dropped a 6-1 decision to No. 8 NC State for its first loss of the season earlier this week.
Duke brings a 1-0 ledger into the weekend with a 7-0 sweep over Charlotte, while Michigan is set to open its season this weekend in Atlanta.
SCHEDULE:
Sat., Jan. 23
10 a.m. – South Carolina vs. Georgia Tech
2 p.m. – Michigan vs. Duke
Sun., Jan. 24
10 a.m. – Consolation Match
2 p.m. – Championship Match
SPECTATOR ATTENDANCE FOR ITA KICKOFF WEEKEND: Due to safety protocols in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and hosting a multi-team event, no spectators will be allowed inside the Ken Byers Tennis Complex for ITA Kickoff Weekend matches. Fans can follow all the action with live stats and live video.
ITA RANKINGS:
Singles
No. 8 Kelly Chen – Duke
No. 13 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech
No. 28 Georgia Drummy – Duke
No. 29 Chloe Beck – Duke
No. 30 Megan Davies – South Carolina
No. 34 Mia Horvit – South Carolina
No. 44 Margaryta Bilokin – Duke
No. 56 Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech
No. 71 Andrea Cerdan – Michigan
No. 93 Emma Shelton – South Carolina
No. 95 Karolina Berankova – Duke
No. 101 Alyvia Jones – Michigan
No. 111 Meible Chi – Duke
No. 123 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech
Doubles
No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech
No. 20 Emma Shelton/Silvia Chinellato – South Carolina
No. 29 Mia Horvit/Megan Davies – South Carolina
No. 34 Chloe Beck/Kelly Chen – Duke
No. 56 Georgia Drummy/Karolina Berankova – Duke