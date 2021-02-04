Women’s Tennis Set for ITA National Team Indoors

THE FLATS – The 6th-ranked Georgia Tech women’s tennis team will open the 2021 ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Friday facing No. 5 Pepperdine in the opening round. First serve is slated for 1 p.m. EST.

THE SCENE: The 34th annual ITA National Team Indoor Championship will run from Feb. 5-7 at the Greenwood Tennis Center on the campus of Oklahoma State University. The competitive eight-team field, which was reduced due to Covid-19, includes No. 1 North Carolina (defending champion), No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Texas, No. 5 Pepperdine, No. 6 Georgia Tech, No. 9 Ohio State, No. 10 Oklahoma State and No. 13 Northwestern. All eight teams will begin competition on Friday with matches slated to start at 10 a.m. EST.

Georgia Tech (6-0) comes into the tournament on a six-match win streak to open the season. The Yellow Jackets most recently picked up three wins last weekend, defeating UAB, Kennesaw State and Auburn all by 5-2 decisions. Last season, Tech advanced to the quarterfinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship after defeating No. 12 Ohio State in the round of 16, 4-1.

Pepperdine (2-0) is coming off the ITA Kickoff Weekend when the Waves defeated Wisconsin and USC to secure a berth into ITA Indoors.

Georgia Tech and Pepperdine have met five times in program history with the last meeting taking place in the NCAA Tournament in 2018. Tech defeated Pepperdine, 4-3, to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. Tech will either play No. 1 North Carolina or No. 9 Ohio State on Saturday.

SCHEDULE :

Fri., Feb. 5

10 a.m. EST – North Carolina vs. Ohio State

1 p.m. EST – Georgia Tech vs. Pepperdine

4:30 p.m. EST – Oklahoma State vs. UCLA

7:30 p.m. EST – Texas vs. Northwestern

Sat., Feb. 6

10 a.m. EST – Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2

1 p.m. EST – Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

4:30 p.m. EST – Loser Match 3 vs. Loser Match 4

7:30 p.m. EST – Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4

Sunday, Feb. 7

7:30 p.m. EST – Championship Match

FOLLOW ALONG:

Live Stats: Click Here

Live Video: Click Here