Women’s Tennis Set for ACC Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis will open the 2025 ACC Championships on Thursday at 10 a.m. against Syracuse. The tournament, which runs April 15-20, is being played at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C.



No. 29 GEORGIA TECH (12-10, 6-6 ACC) vs. No. 71 SYRACUSE (11-10, 2-10 ACC)

Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 10 a.m. | Cary, N.C. | Cary Tennis Park

THE SCENE: Ninth-seeded Georgia Tech opens the ACC Championship on Thursday, looking to capture its fifth ACC Championship in program history. The Yellow Jackets carry a 12-10 overall record into tournament week after concluding the regular season last weekend, falling to SMU. Last season, Georgia Tech earned the No. 5-seed in the ACC Championship, dropping a heartbreaker to Clemson in second round action.

SCOUTING TECH: The Yellow Jackets look to snap a two-match skid that closed regular season play when they open tournament week on Thursday. Tech closed the regular season playing four of the last five matches on the road before hosting SMU for senior day. Scarlett Nicholson jumped to No. 23 in the latest ITA singles rankings as the sophomore boasts an 8-1 record against ACC opponents this season.

SCOUTING SYRACUSE: The Orange topped Boston College, 4-2, in first round action of the ACC Championships to advance to second round play against Clemson on Wednesday. In a nail-biter that took nearly four hours, the Orange defeated the Tigers, 4-3, to advance to third round action. Syracuse picked up league wins during regular season action over Florida State and Louisville. Georgia Tech grabbed a 4-2 victory over Syracuse on March 21 in Atlanta during regular season play.

ITA RANKINGS

Singles

No. 23 Scarlett Nicholson – Georgia Tech

No. 88 Alejandra Cruz – Georgia Tech

No. 120 Serafima Shastova – Syracuse

No. 123 Sophia Hatton – Clemson

No. 124 Miyuka Kimoto – Syracuse

Doubles

No. 37 Amelie Smejkalova/Gaia Parravicini – Clemson

No. 61 Kylie Bilchev/Scarlett Nicholson – Georgia Tech

No. 62 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach – Georgia Tech

No. 63 Candela Yecora/Romana Cisovska – Clemson

No. 89 Miyuka Kimoto/Nelly Knezkova – Syracuse

