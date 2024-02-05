Women’s Tennis Recruiting Class Ranked No. 7

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis’ recruiting class of 2024 was tabbed No. 7 overall by the Tennis Recruiting Network which released its top 25 recruiting classes on Monday. Tech is one of three Atlantic Coast Conference programs to appear in the top 10.

The top 25 women’s recruiting classes were selected by a panel of junior tennis experts including reporters, national and international tournament directors, referees, ranking chairs and writers from across the country. The panelists were told not to consider incoming transfer students and did not consider incoming freshmen who are competing this spring.

Tech’s recruiting class consists of Olivia Carneiro (Sao Paulo, Brazil), Taly Licht (Cooper City, Fla.) and Scarlett Nicholson (Toronto, Ontario). Nicholson arrived on campus in January and is competing this spring.

Carneiro keeps climbing in the ITF junior rankings, currently sitting at No. 34 in the world. At the time of her signing in November, the future Jacket was No. 48. Carneiro will bring a wealth of international playing experience to The Flats as she won the ITF J200 singles title in La Paz, Bolivia in October. Earlier last summer, Carneiro made semifinal runs at a pair of ITF J200s, and has also captured the singles title at the ITF J5 in Brazil in both 2021 and 2022. Meanwhile, on the doubles side, the São Paulo, Brazil native has taken four ITF junior doubles titles. Additionally, Carneiro was a Banana Bowl semifinalist in March 2023, and was a main draw participant in the 2022 Junior French Open and a qualifying participant at 2023 Junior Wimbledon.

A Blue-chip recruit from Cooper City, Fla., Licht has been ranked as high as No. 20 in the class of 2024 by Tennis Recruiting Network and currently sits at No. 23. In January 2023, Licht was a singles finalist in the ITF J100 Mexico and she was a doubles champion at the ITF J4Boca Raton tournament in October 2022. Licht brings international playing experience to The Flats having been a member of Team Uruguay in the Pan-American Games and Billie Jean King Cup in 2023. Licht currently trains at ONE Tennis Academy.

Georgia Tech is joined in the top 25 recruiting classes by fellow ACC programs North Carolina (No. 3), Clemson (No. 9), Miami (No. 16) and NC State (No. 19). To view the complete top 25, please click here.

