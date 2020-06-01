Women’s Tennis Recruiting Class Ranked No. 2

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech women’s tennis 2020 recruiting class was ranked No. 2 by Tennis Recruiting Network and Mizuno, the organizations announced Monday when it unveiled the 2020 Top 25 Women’s Recruiting Classes.

Tech’s recruiting class consists of Ava Hrastar (Duluth, Ga.), Mahak Jain (Bhopal, India), Carol Lee (Northern Mariana Islands) and Ruth Marsh (Atlanta, Ga.). The Yellow Jackets’ recruiting class features a Blue Chip recruit, five-star recruit and two Atlanta area natives. Three signees are ranked among the top-25 recruits by Tennis Recruiting Network. Additionally, Jain boasts an 11.94 UTR rating, while Lee carries an 11.12 UTR rating.

The organizations reached out to junior tennis experts to the determine the top classes, consisting of reporters, national and international tennis directors, referees, ranking chairman, and writers from across the country to vote.

Georgia Tech was one of nine Atlantic Coast Conference programs to be featured in the Top 25. Three ACC programs – GT, Virginia and North Carolina – are ranked in the top five, while Clemson, N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Florida State and Duke also appear in the rankings. Texas claimed the overall top spot.

To view the complete list, please click here.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com