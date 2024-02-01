Women’s Tennis Readies for Pair of Matches

THE FLATS – No. 23 Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns to action with a pair of matches this weekend. The Yellow Jackets open the weekend at South Carolina at noon on Friday before welcoming Northwestern to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Sunday for a noon matinee.

No. 23 GEORGIA TECH (2-2) at RV SOUTH CAROLINA (3-1)

Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 | 12:00 p.m. ET | Columbia, S.C. | Carolina Tennis Center

No. 23 GEORGIA TECH (2-2) vs. NORTHWESTERN (0-1)

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 | 12:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 | 12:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex



Georgia Tech women’s tennis returned to the national rankings this week after collecting a win over then-No. 24 Wisconsin in the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The No. 23 Yellow Jackets are coming off its home opener against Georgia State where they pocketed a 7-0 victory over the Panthers. Carol Lee leads Tech from the top singles position with a 2-0 record on the young season. The senior pairs with Kate Sharabura in doubles action and have opened the year with a 3-0 ledger.

South Carolina comes into the weekend with a 3-1 record after going 1-1 in the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Gamecocks traveled to Clemson to face Arizona and Georgia. After uprooting Arizona, 4-1, to open the tournament, South Carolina advanced to the title match against No. 4 Georgia, dropping a 4-1 decision. South Carolina is 2-0 when competing at home on the young season with wins over Coastal Carolina and Presbyterian.

Following Friday’s action, Georgia Tech returns home to welcome Northwestern on Sunday. The Wildcats carry a 4-1 record into this weekend, coming off the ITA Kickoff Weekend in College Station, Texas. Northwestern fell in the opening match to No. 9 Texas A&M, 4-0, before meeting Rice in the consolation. The Wildcats squeaked out a 4-3 win over the Owls to move to 4-1 on the season.

SERIES HISTORY

Georgia Tech narrowly leads the all-time series against South Carolina, 6-4, having taken the last six-straight matchups. Tech is 2-3 when competing in Columbia, and has taken the last two meetings on the road, including a 4-1 decision in 2020.

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against Northwestern, 12-9, and has won the last four meetings, including a 5-2 victory last season in Illinois. Tech is 7-4 against Northwestern when competing in Atlanta.

ITA RANKINGS

Georgia Tech

No. 107 Carol Lee

No. 123 Kylie Bilchev

South Carolina

No. 4 Sarah Hamner

No. 6 Ayana Akli

No. 76 Shahar Biran

No. 24 Sarah Hamner/Ayana Akli

Northwestern

No. 39 Justine Leong/Christina Hand

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

