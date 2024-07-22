Tech Receives ITA Academic Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis was recognized academically by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on Monday, as the organization announced five Yellow Jacket student-athletes were named ITA Scholar-Athletes. Additionally, the program was recognized with the ITA All-Academic Team Award for the fifth consecutive year.

Representing Georgia Tech individually were Kylie Bilchev, Ginger Foster, Meera Jesudason, Scarlett Nicholson and Kate Sharabura. Bilchev leads the way with her the third honor of her career, while Cruz picked up her second. This marks the first recognition for freshmen Foster, Jesudason and Nicholson. Bilchev, Nicholson and Sharabura were also named All-ACC Academic in June.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the current academic year. To receive the recognition as a program, the team must have compiled at least a 3.2 grade point average with all members of the team factored in to receive the honor.

A total of 17 Atlantic Coast Conference teams that host women’s tennis received academic recognition on Monday. To view the complete list of honorees, please click here.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com