Women’s Tennis Readies for Pair of ACC Home Matches

THE FLATS – Coming off a pair of road victories to open Atlantic Coast Conference play last weekend, Georgia Tech women’s tennis hosts Virginia and Virginia Tech at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex this weekend.

GEORGIA TECH (6-4, 2-0 ACC) vs. No. 5 VIRGINIA (10-2, 2-0 ACC)

Friday, March 1, 2024 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

GEORGIA TECH (6-4, 2-0 ACC) vs. VIRGINIA TECH (6-3, 1-1 ACC)

Sunday, March 3, 2024 | 12:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns to action this weekend after opening ACC play with a pair of road wins. The Yellow Jackets pocketed wins at Boston College and Syracuse to go undefeated last weekend. Kate Sharabura went undefeated in the two matches, pocketing four wins between singles and doubles. Sharabura clinched the match at Boston College and partnered with Carol Lee to pick up a pair of doubles wins at the top position. Scarlett Nicholson proved to be the clinching match in a 4-3 win at Syracuse.

Virginia comes into the weekend on a three-match win streak after also pocketing a pair of ACC wins last weekend on the road, edging No. 21 Notre Dame and Louisville. Earlier this season, the Cavaliers reached the ITA National Team Indoor Championship quarterfinals, falling to Michigan. In consolation action, Virginia topped North Carolina, 4-0. Virginia earned an automatic berth to tournament after defeating Texas Tech and Georgia Tech in the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

Virginia Tech split a pair of conference matches last weekend, defeating Louisville, 4-3, before falling at Notre Dame, 5-2. The Hokies meet Clemson on Friday before traveling to Tech on Sunday. Virginia Tech is 1-2 when competing on the road this season and closed out non-conference play, 5-2. Last season, the Hokies went 10-14 overall and 1-12 in ACC play.

SERIES HISTORY

Georgia Tech and Virginia are meeting for the second time this season as the Jackets look to avenge a loss in the ITA Kickoff Weekend finals to the Cavaliers. Virginia leads the all-time series 29-17, having won the last four and five of the last six meetings. In Atlanta, Georgia Tech narrowly leads the series, 11-10.

Georgia Tech has taken eight-straight meetings against Virginia Tech dating back to 2017 and holds a 23-3 advantage in the all-time series. When competing in Atlanta, the Jackets hold a 12-2 edge.

ITA RANKINGS

No. 31 Georgia Tech

No. 39 Carol Lee

No. 18 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura

No. 5 Virginia

No. 20 Hibah Shaikh

No. 65 Elaine Chervinsky

No. 72 Sara Ziodato

No. 92 Melodie Collard

No. 113 Annabelle Xu

No. 12 Annabelle Xu/Melodie Collard

No. 17 Natasha Subhash/Hibah Shaikh

No. 20 Melodie Collard/Elaine Chervinsky

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

