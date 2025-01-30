Women’s Tennis Preps for Pair of Weekend Matches

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns to action this weekend, visiting Illinois and Northwestern on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

GEORGIA TECH (3-2) at ILLINOIS (1-1)

Friday, Jan. 31, 2025 | 4 p.m. EST |Urbana, Ill. | Atkins Tennis Center

GEORGIA TECH (3-2) at NORTHWESTERN (3-1)

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 | 1 p.m. EST |Evanston, Ill. | Combe Tennis Center

Georgia Tech women’s tennis looks to get back to winning ways, coming off the ITA Kickoff Weekend in California. In a condensed kickoff weekend, the Yellow Jackets fell in the opening round match to Arizona, 4-0. Alejandra Cruz and freshman Taly Licht continue to carry undefeated singles ledgers into the weekend as Tech seeks its first road win of the season.

Early in its season, Illinois has played only two dual matches thus far. The Fighting Illini dropped their season-opener at Notre Dame, 4-2, before collecting a 4-2 victory over Northwestern at home. Illinois pocketed the doubles point and a trio of singles victories for the win. Freshman Ariel Madatali clinched the win from court four in a three-set battle. McKenna Schaefbauer paces the squad from the top singles position and owns a 1-1 ledger on the young season. The Yellow Jackets picked up their first win over Illinois last season in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tech defeated the Fighting Illini, 4-1, to advance to face No. 9 Texas in second round action. Overall, Illinois leads the series against Tech, 2-1.

Northwestern is riding a two-match win streak into Sunday’s matinee, having picked up wins over DePaul and Eastern Illinois, most recently. The Wildcats’ only loss of the early season comes to Illinois. Mika Dagan Fruchtman has paced the team from the top singles position thus far and owns a 2-1 record. Furchtman is part of the No. 42-ranked doubles team with Britany Lau as the pair have picked up a pair of wins early on to remain undefeated on the season. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against Northwestern, 13-9, and have won five-straight, including last year’s meeting in Atlanta, 4-3. Given Roach clinched the meeting last season at the No. 4 position to break a 3-3 standstill.

ITA RANKINGS

SINGLES

No. 109 McKenna Schaefbauer – Illinois

No. 111 Violeta Martinez – Illinois

DOUBLES

No. 42 Britany Lau/Mika Dagan Fruchtman – Northwestern

No. 54 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach – Georgia Tech

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com