Women’s Tennis Preps for Fall Opening Tournament

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis opens the fall portion of the 2019-20 season this weekend, competing in the 33rd annual Debbie Southern Fall Classic on the campus of Furman University. The Yellow Jackets will travel seven to the three-day tournament.

Tech will be one of 13 teams competing in a flighted competition (no team winner, just individual flight champions for singles and doubles). Tech joins North Carolina, Duke, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Texas, Florida State, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Ohio State, Mississippi State, Furman and Clemson in the tournament.

The strong field includes 17 singles players ranked in the top 75 and eight doubles teams ranked in the top 40 in the preseason ITA national polls announced earlier this week.

Representing the Yellow Jackets will be seniors Nadia Gizdova, Kenya Jones and Nami Otsuka, junior Victoria Flores, sophomore Gia Cohen and freshmen Rosie Garcia Gross and Sophia Sassoli.

Doubles play will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, followed by singles action at 1 p.m. Play continues on Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 9 a.m. each day.

Earlier this week, Tech’s Kenya Jones was ranked No. 10 in singles in the preseason ITA Collegiate Tennis rankings. The senior returns for her final season on The Flats along with five letterwinners from last season. Three Yellow Jackets joined the squad this season.

Draws for the tournament will be announced prior to competition.

