Women’s Tennis Opens Roberta Alison Fall Classic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Olivia Carneiro and Meera Jesudason represented Georgia Tech women’s tennis on Friday at the Roberta Alison Fall Classic, competing in two rounds of singles and the opening round of doubles. All action for the two-day tournament is taking place at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Jesudason closed out action on day one with a straight-set win over Chiara Di Genova of Mississippi State, 6-2, 6-2. Jesudason nearly pulled out an undefeated day, competing against Maria Rizzolo (MSU) in the first round, but dropped a three-set battle, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Carneiro, who has battled injury all fall, made her first appearance for the White and Gold on Friday, but was forced to retire in her singles first round match against Sofia Rojas of Alabama.

Georgia Tech concludes the Roberta Alison Fall Classic on Sunday with one round of doubles, followed by a round of singles.



RESULTS

Singles (1st Round)

Maria Rizzolo (Mississippi State) def. Meera Jesudason (GT) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

Sofia Rojas (Alabama) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-3, 4-1, ret.

Singles (2nd Round)

Ava Esposito (Auburn) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) walkover

Meera Jesudason (GT) def. Chiara Di Genova (Mississippi State) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

Carneiro/Jesudason (GT) def. Milicevic/Nayar (Alabama) walkover

