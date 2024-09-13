Women’s Tennis Opens Furman Classic

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis opened its fall season on Friday with the first day of competition at the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic. The Yellow Jackets tallied five wins between singles and doubles action.

Fighting inclement weather all day, the tournament split singles action between indoor facilities at Furman and Clemson. Action began with the first round of singles play with the Yellow Jackets picking up four victories. Three Jackets pocketed straight-set victories led by Kate Sharabura cruising to a 6-1, 6-3 decision over Alabama’s Klara Milicevic. Alejandra Cruz collected a 6-4, 6-1 rout over South Carolina’s Misa Malkin, while Ginger Foster downed Laurena Friedman (South Carolina), 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Making her Georgia Tech debut, freshman Taly Licht got her collegiate career started with winning ways as the Hollywood, Fla., native rebounded with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Alessia Cau (Ohio State).

Play continued with the first round of doubles action in the afternoon. Tech’s No. 88-ranked team of Given Roach and Cruz walked away with a 6-2 triumph over Athina Pitta and Gianna Oboniye of Mississippi State.

The Yellow Jackets return to action on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. with the tournament concluding on Sunday.

RESULTS

No. 75 Guillermina Grant (UGA) def. No. 51 Kylie Bilchev (GT) 7-5, 6-1

Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Misa Malkin (USC) 6-4, 6-1

No. 117 Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Klara Milicevic (Alabama) 6-1, 6-3

Teah Chavez (Ohio State) def. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3

Gabia Paskauskas (NC State) def. Given Roach (GT) 6-4, 6-4

Taly Licht (GT) def. Alessia Cau (Ohio State) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

Ginger Foster (GT) def. Lauren Friedman (USC) 7-6 (2), 6-4

Sara Nayar/Petra Sedlackova (Alabama) def. No. 39 Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 6-3

No. 88 Given Roach/Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Athina Pitta/Gianna Oboniye (Miss. State) 6-2

Chiara Di Genova/Carolina Troiano (Miss. State) def. Kylie Bilchev/Taly Licht (GT) 6-3

