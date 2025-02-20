Women’s Tennis Opens ACC Play This Weekend

THE FLATS – After a bye weekend, Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns to action this weekend and opens Atlantic Coast Conference play, visiting Virginia Tech and Virginia on Friday and Sunday, respectively.



No. 33 GEORGIA TECH (5-4, 0-0 ACC) at No. 27 VIRGINIA TECH (9-1, 0-0 ACC)

Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 | 3 p.m. ET |Blacksburg, Va. | Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center

No. 33 GEORGIA TECH (5-4, 0-0 ACC) at No. 2 VIRGINIA (8-2, 0-0 ACC)

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 | 12 p.m. ET |Charlottesville, Va. | Boar’s Head Sports Club

After a small break in action following a loss at Alabama, the Yellow Jackets are set to open a three-match road swing this weekend. Tech is coming off a heartbreaking loss at Alabama on Feb. 11, falling 4-3 to the Crimson Tide. In a nearly four-hour battle, Georgia Tech rallied back from a 2-0 deficit, but could not pull out the win as the match came down to the final court. Alejandra Cruz and Scarlett Nicholson both entered the ITA singles rankings this week. Cruz boasts a 6-0 dual record, while Nicholson owns a 6-3 ledger, having picked up consecutive ranked wins.

Virginia Tech enters ACC play on a nine-match win streak, dating back to Jan. 20. The Hokies’ only loss on the young season came at Duke, 4-0, to open the spring dual slate. VT is 6-0 when competing at home this season and is led by Ozlem Uslu, who came in at No. 23 in the latest ITA singles rankings. The Hokies also boast a nationally ranked doubles tandem in Uslu and Charlotte Cartledge. Georgia Tech took last year’s meeting in Atlanta, 4-3, with Alejandra Cruz clinching the match after the Jackets dropped the doubles point.

Virginia is coming off the ITA National Team Indoor Championships where it reached the semifinals before falling to No. 1 Georgia, 4-0. The Cavaliers will open ACC play on Friday welcoming Clemson to Charlottesville. Virginia boasts a stacked lineup of ranked singles player with five earning places in the latest rankings, as well as three ranked doubles teams. Last season, Tech dropped a 5-2 decision to Virginia in Atlanta.

ITA RANKINGS

Singles

No. 18 Elaine Chervinsky – Virginia

No. 19 Sara Ziodato – Virginia

No. 23 Ozlem Uslu – Virginia Tech

No. 24 Annabelle Xu – Virginia

No. 60 Isabelle Lacy – Virginia

No. 74 Scarlett Nicholson – Georgia Tech

No. 91 Melodie Collard – Virginia

No. 115 Alejandra Cruz – Georgia Tech

Doubles

No. 1 Elaine Chervinsky/Melodie Collard – Virginia

No. 28 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu – Virginia

No. 38 Sara Ziodato/Margaret Navarro – Virginia

No. 51 Ozlem Uslu/Charlotte Cartledge – Virginia Tech

No. 84 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach – Georgia Tech

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com