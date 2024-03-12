Women’s Tennis Jumps Back into Top 25

THE FLATS – After collecting a ranked win on the road over the weekend, Georgia Tech women’s tennis climbed three spots to No. 23 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association team rankings released on Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets opened a four-match road swing last weekend in North Carolina, facing a pair of top 25 opponents in then-No. 5 North Carolina and then-No. 21 Duke. Splitting the matches, Georgia Tech capped the weekend downing Duke, 4-1, to improve to 4-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Jackets collected the doubles point and found singles victories from Carol Lee, Mahak Jain and Kate Sharabura to pocket the triumph.

Lee leads Georgia Tech from the No. 1 singles position, boasting a 9-3 dual singles record, while Sharabura owns a 9-1 dual singles mark, mainly from the No. 6 position. Combined, the pair comprise Tech’s No. 1 doubles team, sitting at No. 16 nationally in the latest rankings, with an 11-2 record in dual action.

Georgia Tech is one of six ACC teams ranked in the top 25 nationally, joining No. 5 Virginia, No. 6 North Carolina, No. 8 NC State, No. 20 Miami and No. 24 Duke.

Georgia Tech returns to action on Friday, March 22 at Florida State. First serve is slated for 5 p.m. in Tallahassee.