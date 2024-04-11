Women’s Tennis Hosts NC State, Wake Forest

THE FLATS – No. 24 Georgia Tech women’s tennis closes out regular season action this weekend, welcoming No. 12 NC State and Wake Forest to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

No. 24 GEORGIA TECH (12-7, 8-3 ACC) vs. No. 12 NC STATE (17-7, 7-4 ACC)

Friday, April 12, 2024 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: Free

Parking: Available in the McCamish Pavilion Lot or Family Housing Deck located on 10 th Street

Street Promotions: Punch Card Promo.



No. 24 GEORGIA TECH (12-7, 8-3 ACC) vs. No. 36 WAKE FOREST (14-11, 5-6 ACC)

Sunday, April 14, 2024 | 12:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: Free

Parking: Available in the McCamish Pavilion Lot or Family Housing Deck located on 10 th Street

Street Promotions: Senior Day – Mahak Jain and Carol Lee recognized prior to first serve; Punch Card Promo.



In the final weekend of the regular season, Georgia Tech looks to extend its winning streak welcoming a pair of ACC opponents. Winners of the past four matches, the Yellow Jackets collected a 4-0 win over Clemson in its lone match last weekend. The Jackets continue to be led by Carol Lee from the top singles position as the senior has gone 11-6 in dual action at No. 1. On Sunday against Wake Forest, Georgia Tech will recognize its senior class of Carol Lee and Mahak Jain prior to first serve.

NC State comes into Friday’s match having dropped three of its past five matches, most recently a 5-2 decision against Florida State. The Wolfpack are 3-4 when competing on the road this season. Amelia Rajecki paces the Wolfpack from the top singles position, boasting an 18-4 dual record in singles play. The senior is 8-3 against ACC opponents this season and is ranked No. 5 nationally.

Wake Forest, which travels to Clemson on Friday before Atlanta on Sunday, has dropped its last three matches entering the weekend. The Demon Deacons are 5-3 when competing on the road. Casie Wooten is the lone Deacon to be ranked nationally in singles, sitting at No. 30. She boasts a 21-9 overall singles record on the year and is 14-6 at the No. 1 spot in dual action.

SERIES HISTORY

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against NC State, 33-16, despite having lost three-straight to the Wolfpack. NC State has won the last two matches in Atlanta with Georgia Tech being last victorious on its home courts on Feb. 26, 2016. When competing in Atlanta, Georgia Tech boasts a 14-5 record against NC State.

Wake Forest narrowly leads the all-time series against Georgia Tech, 24-20, as the teams have split the last six meetings. The Demon Deacons took a 4-2 win in Winston-Salem last season, but the Yellow Jackets have won the last six meetings in Atlanta dating back to 2010. WFU was last victorious in Atlanta on March 27, 2010.

ITA RANKINGS

No. 24 Georgia Tech

No. 60 Carol Lee

No. 11 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura

No. 12 NC State

No. 5 Amelia Rajecki

No. 53 Anna Zyryanova

No. 69 Abigail Rencheli

No. 10 Amelia Rajecki/Maddy Zampardo

No. 17 Sophie Abrams/Anna Zyryanova

No. 36 Wake Forest

No. 30 Casie Wooten

No. 82 Brooke Killingsworth/Marcella Cruz

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com