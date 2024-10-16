Women’s Tennis Hosts ITA Southeast Regionals

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis will take the main stage this week, serving as hosts to the 2024 ITA Southeast Regionals at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, Oct. 17-22. The six-day tournament is one of 13 regionals across the country. Qualifying action opens the tournament on Thursday with main draw play beginning on Friday.

Representing Georgia Tech will be returners Kylie Bilchev, Alejandra Cruz, Ginger Foster, Meera Jesudason, Scarlett Nicholson, Given Roach and Kate Sharabura, and newcomer Taly Licht. All eight Yellow Jackets will open the tournament in main draw action on Friday.

INFORMATION

WHAT: 2024 ITA Southeast Regional Championships

WHO: Athletes from 16 different schools will be competing in an individual singles and doubles tournament

WHEN: Thursday-Tuesday, Oct. 17-22

WHERE: Ken Byers Tennis Complex on the campus of Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Ga.

ADMISSION: Free

PARKING: Fans attending the matches can park in the Family Housing Deck located on 10th Street

On the Line

-The 2024 ITA Regionals are direct qualification into the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship

-The two singles finalists from each region (26 total) and doubles champion from each region (13 total) will earn automatic qualification to the NCAA Individual Championships

-The 2024 NCAA Individual Championships will be held Nov. 19-24 at Baylor University

Follow Along

-Results from completed matches will be updated throughout the day on the official ITA tournament page

-There will be no live scoring in the early rounds. Live streaming will be available via PlaySight on the main championship courts only (courts 1-6).

Daily Schedule

-Thursday, Oct. 17 – Qualifying Draw –2 rounds of singles

-Singles begin at 9 a.m.

-Friday, Oct. 18 – Main Draw – Doubles round of 64, Singles rounds of 64

-Play begins 9 a.m. with doubles

-Saturday, Oct. 19 – Main Draw – Doubles round 32, Singles rounds of 32 and 16, Consolation

-Play begins 9 a.m. with singles

-Sunday, Oct. 20 – Main Draw – Singles quarterfinals, Doubles rounds of 16 and quarterfinals

-Play begins 10 a.m. with singles

-Monday, Oct. 21 – Main Draw – Singles and Doubles Semifinals

-Play begins at 10 a.m. with singles

-Tuesday, Oct. 22 – Main Draw – Singles and Doubles Finals

-Play begins at 10 a.m. with singles

Competing Schools

1.University of Central Florida

2.University of Florida

3. Florida Atlantic University

4. Florida Gulf Coast University

5. Florida International University

6. Florida State University

7. University of Georgia

8. Georgia Southern

9. Georgia State

10. Georgia Tech

11. Kennesaw State

12. Mercer

13. Miami

14. University of North Florida

15. University of South Florida

16. Stetson

