Women’s Tennis Heads to Roberta Alison Fall Classic

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns to action this weekend, taking part in the Roberta Alison Fall Classic, Nov. 1-2, hosted by Alabama. All action will take place at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Play begins at 9 a.m. each day with doubles in the morning, followed by singles in the afternoon. Doubles will be played as one set with a 7-point tiebreaker at 6-6, while singles will play best of three sets. Matchups for the days will be released late Thursday.

Representing Georgia Tech will be Alejandra Cruz, Scarlett Nicholson, Given Roach and Kate Sharabura. Tech will face a competitive field that features Auburn, ETSU, Georgia, Louisville, Mississippi State, NC State, South Alabama and Troy.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off hosting the ITA Southeast Regionals where Tech’s doubles team of Cruz and Roach reached the quarterfinals. The Jackets had three doubles teams reach the round of 16, while Sharabura advanced to the singles round of 16.

2024 ITA Preseason Rankings

No. 51 Kylie Bilchev

No. 117 Kate Sharabura

No. 39 Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson

No. 88 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach

