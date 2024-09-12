Women’s Tennis Gets Underway this Weekend

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis is set to open the fall tournament season this weekend, traveling to the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic. Seven Yellow Jackets will represent Georgia Tech in the opening weekend of season.

Featuring 14 teams, the tournament format will be flighted competition (no team winner, just individual flight champions for singles and doubles). Due to forecasted weather, action on Friday will move indoors and be split between two sites – Furman and Clemson indoor facilities – with one round of singles and one round of doubles to be played. Action will carry through Sunday with teams slated to complete a total of three rounds of doubles and three rounds of singles play.

Joining Georgia Tech in the field will be Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Clemson, Furman, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, NC State, Ohio State, South Carolina, Texas Tech and Wake Forest. The competitive field features six teams ranked in the ITA top 25 final rankings to close last season.

Representing Georgia Tech this weekend will be returners Kylie Bilchev (Ipswich, England), Alejandra Cruz (Mexico City, Mexico), Ginger Foster (Los Angeles, Calif.), Scarlett Nicholson (Toronto, Ontario), Given Roach (Cheshunt, England) and Kate Sharabura (Atlanta, Ga.). Freshman Taly Licht (Hollywood, Fla.) will make her first appearance donning the White and Gold.

2024 ITA Preseason Rankings

No. 51 Kylie Bilchev

No. 117 Kate Sharabura

No. 39 Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson

No. 88 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com