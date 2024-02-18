Women’s Tennis Falls to No. 8 Georgia, 4-1

THE FLATS – Closing out non-conference play on Sunday, Georgia Tech women’s tennis dropped a hard-fought battle to No. 8 Georgia, 4-1, at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Kate Sharabura put the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard in singles play.

Doubles

A tight doubles point came down to the final court as Georgia Tech (4-4) and Georgia (5-3) exchanged the first two matches. On the top court, Carol Lee and Sharabura paired up to control Aysegul Mert and Dasha Vidmanova. Knotted at 2-2 early on, Lee and Sharabura rattled off the next four games to pocket the match, 6-2. But Georgia answered back winning 6-3 on court three to leave the decision to court two where Kylie Bilchev and Alejandra Cruz faced Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn. On serve at 4-all, the Bulldogs won three of the next four games to clinch the doubles point with a 7-5 win.

Singles

Georgia extended its lead to 2-0 when Anastasiia Lopata topped Scarlett Nicholson, 6-3, 6-0, on court four before Sharabura defeated Nirundorn on court six. The Jacket cruised in the first set, 6-1, and maintained control in the second set to take the match, 6-1,6-2, setting up a 2-1 match score.

But Georgia answered back winning the next two matches on courts one and three to clinch the win. At the top spot, Lee battled Vidmanova, but dropped her first match of the spring season, 6-2, 6-4. The Bulldogs sealed the win on court three where Mell Reasco edged Cruz, 6-4, 6-3, for the final 4-1 score.

Georgia Tech opens Atlantic Coast Conference play next with a two-match road swing. The Yellow Jackets begin league play at Boston College on Friday, Feb. 23. First serve is slated for 3 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Aysegul Mert/Dasha Vidmanova (UGA) 6-2

2. Guillermina Grant/Mai Nirundorn (UGA) def. Alejandra Cruz/Kylie Bilchev (GT) 7-5*

3. Mell Reasco/Alexandra Vecic (UGA) def. Given Roach/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 6-3

Order of finish: 1,3,2*

*Clinched

Singles

1.Dasha Vidmanova (UGA) def. No. 53 Carol Lee (GT) 6-2, 6-4

2. Kylie Bilchev (GT) vs. Alexandra Vecic (UGA) 0-6, 6-6, DNF

3. Mell Reasco (UGA) def. Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-4, 6-3*

4. Anastasiia Lopata (UGA) def. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 6-3, 6-0

5. Mahak Jain (GT) vs. Guillermina Grant (UGA) 6-3, 3-6, DNF

6. Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Mai Nirundorn (UGA) 6-1, 6-2

Order of finish: 4,6,1,3*

