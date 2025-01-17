Women’s Tennis Falls at No. 1 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis made the short trip to face top-ranked Georgia in its first road match of the season on Friday. A pair of Yellow Jackets were rallying in third sets, but the Bulldogs captured the win, 4-0, as Georgia Tech dipped to 2-1 on the season.

DOUBLES

Georgia took courts one and two to capture the doubles point and lead entering singles play. Competing on court two, Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach faced Guillermina Grant and Sofia Rojas. The Bulldogs took the match, 6-0, before Aysegul Mert and Dasha Vidmanova clinched the point on court one, edging Kate Sharabura and Scarlett Nicholson, 6-1.

SINGLES

The Bulldogs took five first sets to open singles play. Freshman Taly Licht was the only Yellow Jacket to pocket an opening set, cruising to a 6-2 first set against Mell Reasco on court five. But Reasco forced a third set, winning the second, 6-4. The match would go unfinished after Georgia clinched the match.

Also battling back, on court two, Cruz rebounded from dropping the first set to Anastasiia Lopata, 6-0, to take the second set, 6-1. Court two would also go unfinished as Georgia captured straight-sets on courts one three and six to seal the win, 4-0.

Georgia Tech returns to Atlanta on Sunday, Jan. 19, to welcome Memphis to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. First serve is slated for noon.



RESULTS

Doubles

1.Aysegul Mert/Dasha Vidmanova (UGA) def. Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 6-1

2. Guillermina Grant/Sofia Rojas (UGA) def. No. 54 Given Roach/Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-0

3. Kylie Bilchev/Taly Licht (GT) vs. Anastasiia Lopata/Mell Reasco (UGA) 1-4, DNF

Order of finish: 2,1

Singles

1.No. 1 Dasha Vidmanova (UGA) def. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 6-1, 6-1

2. Alejandra Cruz (GT) vs. No. 29 Anastasiia Lopata (UGA) 0-6, 6-1, 0-1, DNF

3. Aysegul Mert (UGA) def. Kate Sharabura (GT) 6-4, 6-3

4. Given Roach (GT) vs. No. 60 Guillermina Grant (UGA) 4-6, 3-4, DNF

Taly Licht (GT) vs. Mell Reasco (UGA) 6-2, 4-6, 0-2, DNF

6. Sofia Rojas (UGA) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-4, 6-2

Order of finish: 1,3,6

