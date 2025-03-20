Women’s Tennis Entertains Syracuse, Boston College

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech returns to Atlantic Coast Conference play this weekend, welcoming Syracuse on Friday and Boston College for a Sunday matinee.



GEORGIA TECH (8-7, 2-3 ACC) vs. SYRACUSE (8-5, 1-5 ACC)

Friday, March 21, 2025 | 4 p.m. | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: FREE

Parking: Available in the Family Housing Deck located on 10 th Street

Street Promotions: Punch Card Promo; Bucket Hat giveaway for Georgia Tech students

GEORGIA TECH (8-7, 2-3 ACC) vs. BOSTON COLLEGE (5-11, 1-5 ACC)

Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 11:30 a.m. | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: FREE

Parking: Available in the Family Housing Deck located on 10 th Street

Street Promotions: Punch Card Promo; gold t-shirt giveaway for Georgia Tech students

Georgia Tech will conclude a five-match homestand this weekend, returning to league play. The Yellow Jackets paused from conference action to cruise past Old Dominion last Monday, 4-0. Tech grabbed the doubles point and three straight-set singles matches. Scarlett Nicholson clinched the match from the No. 1 position as the sophomore picked up a top-10 victory, dominating No. 10 Sofia Johnson, 6-3, 6-3. Nicholson jumped this week in the national singles rankings to No. 83.

Syracuse dropped a pair of matches in California most recently and look to get back to winning ways this weekend. The Orange’s lone ACC victory comes in a 4-3 decision over Florida State to open the month of March as Syracuse seeks its first ACC road win of the season. Syracuse is led by Nelly Knezkova with an 8-3 dual singles record between courts one and two and a pair of ranked doubles teams.

Boston College comes into the weekend looking to snap a three-match skid. The Eagles, coming off a swing to California to visit new ACC opponents Cal and Stanford, will visit Clemson before visiting Atlanta on Sunday. BC not only looks to snap a skid, but also seeks its first road win of the season, currently standing at 0-5.

ITA RANKINGS

Singles

No. 83 Scarlett Nicholson – Georgia Tech

No. 97 Alejandra Cruz – Georgia Tech

No. 107 Miyuka Kimoto – Syracuse

Doubles

No. 62 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach – Georgia Tech

No. 75 Serafima Shastova/Monika Wojcik – Syracuse

No. 81 Miyuka Kimoto/Nelly Knezkova – Syracuse

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com