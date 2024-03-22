Women’s Tennis Drops 6-1 Decision at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – No. 24 Georgia Tech women’s tennis opened the weekend dropping a 6-1 decision at Florida State on Friday evening. Scarlett Nicholson claimed a singles victory, but the Yellow Jackets couldn’t capitalize, moving to 8-7 overall and 4-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Doubles

Florida State came-from-behind to win the doubles point and claim the early match lead. Kylie Bilchev and Nicholson gave the Yellow Jackets the quick advantage, cruising to a 6-1 victory over Kristyna Lavickova and Maelie Monfils on court three. But the Seminoles countered with a 6-3 decision on court two. The doubles point came down to court one where Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura looked to be in control, holding a 5-2 lead over Vic Allen and Millie Bissett. But FSU rallied back and won the next four games to erase its deficit and take a 6-5 lead. Tech forced at tiebreak at 6-all, but the Seminoles pulled out the win, 7-6 (3), to clinch the doubles point.

Singles

Florida State extended its lead to 6-0, capturing the first five singles matches to finish. Wrapping up first, Lavickova took a 6-4, 6-2 decision over Mahak Jain on court five, before Allen topped Lee on court one. Allen jumped out in control in the opening set to pocket straight 6-3 sets to cushion FSU’s lead.

Ellie Schoppe sealed the win for Florida State on court two, collecting a 7-5, 6-4 win over Bilchev. The Jacket led in the opening set, 5-2, but Schoppe fought back to grab a hard-fought first set, 7-5. The Seminole clinched the match with a 6-4 second set.

The Seminoles won two of the final three matches on the courts. Anna Arkadianou extended the lead, topping Alejandra Cruz, 6-2, 7-5, before Monfils pocketed a three-set win over Sharabura, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Nicholson posted Tech’s only win of the day, defeating Bissett on court four. The Jacket dominated the first set, 6-2, and led 5-4 in the second before Bissett rallied back to force a tiebreak. The Seminole won the tiebreak, 7-2, but Nicholson was able to hold strong in the super tiebreak, 10-5, to win the match.

Georgia Tech closes out this four-match road swing on Sunday at No. 19 Miami. First serve in Coral Gables is slated for 10 a.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Vic Allen/Millie Bissett (FSU) def. No. 12 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (GT) 7-6 (3)

2. Anna Arkadianou/Ellie Schoppe (FSU) def. Given Roach/Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-3

3. Kylie Bilchev/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Kristyna Lavickova/Maelie Monfils (FSU) 6-1

Order of finish: 3,2,1*

*Clinched

Singles

1. No. 63 Vic Allen (FSU) def. No. 45 Carol Lee (GT) 6-3, 6-3

2. No. 33 Ellie Schoppe (FSU) def. Kylie Bilchev (GT) 7-5, 6-4

3. Anna Arkadianou (FSU) def. Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-2, 7-5

4. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Millie Bissett (FSU) 6-2, 6-7 (7-2), 1-0 (10-5)

5. Kristyna Lavickova (FSU) def. Mahak Jain (GT) 6-4, 6-2

6. Maelie Monfils (FSU) def. Kate Sharabura (GT) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Order of finish: 5, 1,2*,3,6,4

