Women’s Tennis Drops 4-0 Decision to Arizona

MALIBU, Calif. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis battled for the doubles point, but couldn’t pull out the victory, falling 4-0 to Arizona in the opening match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend. Pepperdine is playing host to the two-day tournament at the Ralph-Straus Tennis Center.

DOUBLES

In a competitive doubles point that came down to the final point, Arizona squeaked out the early lead. However, it was Tech (3-2) that claimed the first match of the day as Kylie Bilchev and Taly Licht, competing on court three, cruised against Danielle Tuhten and Teja Tirunelveli. The Jackets raced out with a 5-0 lead to open the match and sealed the win, 6-2. But Arizona evened the field with a win on court two. Kate Sharabura and Scarlett Nicholson held a 3-2 lead over Belen Nevenhoven and Josie Usereau before the Wildcats won the next four games to take the match, 6-3.

All eyes turned to court one where a battle ensued for the doubles point. Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach faced Midori Castillo-Meza and Martyna Ostrzygalo and the teams remained on serve early at 3-all. Arizona would take a 5-3 lead but the Jackets rallied back to a 5-5 standstill. The Wildcats held for a 6-5 advantage and clinched the doubles point with a 7-5 decision.

SINGLES

Arizona extended its lead to 3-0 with straight-set wins on court one and three. Castillo-Meza defeated Nicholson, 6-1, 6-2 at the top position, while Sharabura fell 6-3, 6-4 to Ostrzygalo on three.

The Wildcats clinched the match from the six seed where Bilchev battled Zoya Chulak. Arizona raced out in the first set, 3-1, and used the lead to capture the opening set, 6-3. But Bilchev battled back in the second set. The opponents remained on serve in the early going, 2-2, before the Jacket opened a 4-3 lead. But Chulak took the next two games for a 5-4 edge. Bilchev and Chulak exchanged the next few games, resulting in a 6-6 standstill. Chulak proved victorious in the tiebreak, 7-4, to clinch the match for Arizona at 4-0.

Licht led in the third set on court five before all matches went unfinished once Arizona sealed the win.

Georgia Tech returns to the courts with a pair of road matches at Illinois and Northwestern, Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.



RESULTS

Doubles

1. No. 52 Midori Castillo-Meza/Martyna Ostrzygalo (ARIZ) def. No. 54 Given Roach/Alejandra Cruz (GT) 7-5*

2. Belen Nevenhoven/Josie Usereau (ARIZ) def. Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 6-3

3. Kylie Bilchev/Taly Licht (GT) def. Danielle Tuhten/Teja Tirunelveli (ARIZ) 6-2

Order of finish: 3,2,1*

Singles

1. No. 74 Midori Castillo-Meza (ARIZ) def. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 6-1, 6-2

2. Alejandra Cruz (GT) vs. No. 50 Josie Usereau (ARIZ) 6-3, 4-6, 3-3, DNF

3. Martyna Ostrzygalo (ARIZ) def. Kate Sharabura (GT) 6-3, 6-4

4. Given Roach (GT) vs. Danielle Tuhten (ARIZ) 4-6, 6-4, 0-1, DNF

5. Taly Licht (GT) vs. Tanvi Narendran (ARIZ) 4-6, 7-5, 4-1, DNF

6. Zoya Chulak (ARIZ) def. Kylie Bilchev (GT) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)*

Order of finish: 1,3,6*

