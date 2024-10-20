Women’s Tennis Concludes ITA Southeast Regionals

THE FLATS – Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach made a run to the doubles quarterfinals at the ITA Southeast Regionals on Saturday as the Yellow Jackets concluded play in the high-caliber tournament. Georgia Tech had three doubles teams compete in the round of 16 on day four of the tournament.

Competing in the round of 16, Cruz and Roach took on Talia Neilson-Gatenby and Bente Spee of Florida. The Jackets raced out with a 5-1 lead before the Gators rallied back to force a tiebreak at 7-all. Cruz and Roach dominated the breaker, 7-3, to take the match and advance to the quarterfinals.

The Tech doubles pair met UCF’s Hannah Rylatt and Olivia Lincer in a quarterfinal match-up, but were unable to carry momentum into their second match of the day. The Knights claimed an early advantage and held strong to pocket an 8-1 decision, sealing a position in the semifinals.

Georgia Tech was also represented in the doubles round of 16 by Kylie Bilchev and Meera Jesudason. Playing together for the first time this fall this weekend, the Jackets fell into a deficit early against Georgia’s Aysegul Mert and Guillermina Grant. The Jackets couldn’t rally back, dropping an 8-2 decision.

Tech’s third doubles team in action on Sunday was Scarlett Nicholson and Kate Sharabura, who challenged Malwina Rowinska and Victoria Gomez O’Hayon (FAU). The opponents remained on serve early on at 2-apiece before the Owls grabbed a break for the advantage. FAU pushed its lead out and sealed an 8-4 decision.

Georgia Tech returns to action at the Roberta Alison Fall Classic at Alabama, Nov. 1-2.



RESULTS

Doubles

R16: Aysegul Mert/Guillermina Grant (UGA) def. Kylie Bilchev/Meera Jesudason (GT) 8-2

R16: No. 88 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) def. Talia Neilson-Gatenby/Bente Spee (UF) 8-7 (7-3)

R16: Malwina Rowinska/Victoria Gomez O’Hayon(FAU) def. No. 39 Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 8-4

QF: Hannah Rylatt/Olivia Lincer (UCF) def. No. 88 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) 8-1

