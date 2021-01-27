Women’s Tennis Climbs to No. 6 Nationally

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis climbed to No. 6 in the latest Oracle/Intercollegiate Tennis Association national rankings released on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets opened the 2021 slate going 3-0 in dual play and defeated two ranked opponents to win the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

Tech, which was ranked No. 12 in preseason polls, pocketed its first win of the season over Memphis, sweeping the Tigers, 7-0. The Yellow Jackets followed opening weekend action clinching a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships by defeating No. 14 South Carolina and No. 6 Duke in the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

Senior Kenya Jones and freshman Ava Hrastar earned ACC Player and Co-Freshman of the Week honors, respectively, after their performances. Both opened the season posting 4-1 dual singles records, helping Tech to victory. Hrastar clinched Tech’s win over then-No. 6 Duke from the No. 2 singles spot. The Jackets trailed 3-1 in the match before rallying back to win three-straight singles matches.

Tech is one of four ACC teams ranked in the top 10. North Carolina continues to hold the top spot, followed by the Jackets at No. 6, Florida State at No. 8 and Duke tied at No. 10. NC State (12), Virginia (14) and Wake Forest (16) also appear in the top 25.

Tech returns to action on Friday, Jan. 29 hosting UAB and Kennesaw State at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. First serve against UAB is slated for 2 p.m.

To view the complete ranking, please click here.