Women’s Tennis Climbs in ITA Polls

THE FLATS – After picking up a pair of ACC wins last weekend, Georgia Tech women’s tennis climbed two spots in the ITA polls released on Tuesday, sitting at No. 8 in the country.

Tech (14-5, 4-1 ACC) upended No. 42 Clemson and No. 12 Wake Forest last weekend in Atlanta, dropping only three matches between the two victories. Last Sunday, Tech cruised to a 6-1 triumph over the Demon Deacons behind the doubles point and five singles wins.

In ACC play, the Jackets have won the doubles points four times, with its only loss of the point coming against Virginia. Tech rebounded against the Cavaliers to win four singles matches to capture a 4-3 victory.

In singles rankings, senior Kenya Jones moved up three spots in the polls to No. 20. Jones owns a 10-4 dual record on the season and is 15-9 overall. Jumping the most in singles rankings was teammate Victoria Flores who moved 30 spots to No. 41. Flores went undefeated last weekend, collecting a pair of singles and doubles wins. The junior boasts an 11-4 dual mark and is 19-6 overall in singles. Gia Cohen also represents the Jackets in the rankings, sitting at No. 123.

In doubles rankings, Tech’s top-seeded pair of Jones and Flores moved up 11 spots to enter the top 10, coming in at No. 6. The pair, which is 19-2 on the season, picked up a pair of wins last weekend, including a victory over a then-No. 11 Wake Forest doubles team.

The Jackets open a five-match road swing at No. 1 North Carolina on Friday, March 6. First serve in Chapel Hill is slated for 3 p.m.

