Women’s Tennis Blanks Boston College, 4-0

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis used the doubles point and three straight-set singles victories to sweep Boston College, 4-0, on Sunday afternoon at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The win pushed the Yellow Jackets to 10-7 overall and 4-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

DOUBLES

Georgia Tech took the early match lead, winning two doubles matches to claim the doubles point. On court two, Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach made quick work of Olivia Benton and Nadia Dimovska. After exchanging the first two games, 1-1, the Yellow Jackets won the next five to take the match, 6-1.

Seconds later, Tech clinched the doubles point from court three where Taly Licht and Meera Jesudason topped Nadia Barteck and Muskan Mahajan. The teams stood at a 3-all standstill before Tech rattled off the next two games for a 5-3 advantage. Boston College claimed the next service game, but Licht served out the match, 6-4, to clinch the early lead for Georgia Tech.

On court one, Kylie Bilchev and Scarlett Nicholson had a chance to close out the match for a doubles sweep, but the match was abandoned at 5-3.

SINGLES

Three straight-set singles victories were all Georgia Tech needed to complete the sweep of the Eagles. It took just over an hour for Bilchev to secure court six as the Jacket dominated Audrey Magnusen. Bilchev dropped only one game in the opening set as the senior cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 decision to give Tech a 2-0 match lead.

Cruz put Tech on the brink of victory from court two where the Jacket rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 decision over Benton. Cruz took a 2-1 advantage and won the next four games for the opening set and carried momentum into the second. After jumping out with a 3-0 lead, Cruz won three of the next four games to secure the match, 6-1, 6-1, to put Tech up, 3-0.

Competing on court five, freshman Olivia Carneiro proved to be the deciding match. Carneiro broke open a 1-1 standstill in the first, winning the next four games for a 5-1 lead. The Jacket took the first set, 6-2, and did not drop a game in the second set, 6-0, to clinch the match for the Yellow Jackets at 4-0.

Georgia Tech held a set lead on two other courts before the matches were abandoned and Licht was on pace to force a deciding third set on court four.

Georgia Tech returns to action, opening a four-match road swing at Wake Forest on Friday, March 28. First serve is slated for 4 p.m. in Winston-Salem, N.C.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Scarlett Nicholson/Kylie Bilchev (GT) vs. Seren Agar/Alex Torre (BC) 5-3, DNF

2. No. 62 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) def. Olivia Benton/Nadia Dimovska (BC) 6-1

3. Taly Licht/Meera Jesudason (GT) def. Nadia Barteck/Muskan Mahajan (BC) 6-4*

Order of finish: 2,3*

Singles

1. No. 83 Scarlett Nicholson (GT) vs. Seren Agar (BC) 6-3, 4-2, DNF

2. No. 97 Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Olivia Benton (BC) 6-1, 6-1

3. Given Roach (GT) vs. Nadia Barteck (BC) 6-2, 2-3, DNF

4. Taly Licht (GT) vs. Nadia Dimovska (BC) 2-6, 4-2, DNF

5. Olivia Carneiro (GT) def. Alex Torre (BC) 6-2, 6-0*

6. Kylie Bilchev (GT) def. Audrey Magnusen (BC) 6-1, 6-0

Order of finish: 6,2,5*

