Women’s Basketball Named National Team of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball was recognized on Tuesday for their outstanding achievements this season, being named National Team of the Week by both NCAA.com and USBWA.
The Yellow Jackets, which climbed to No. 17 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday, improved to 11-0 on the season with wins over Louisiana Monroe and No. 17 North Carolina last week. Off to the best start in program history, Georgia Tech has defeated two top-25 teams and four teams in the top 50 NET rankings this season.
This past week, Georgia Tech opened its slate with a 97-37 rout of ULM. The 60-point win against the Warhawks was the Jackets’ largest margin of victory since Nov. 11, 2011. Four Jackets tallied double-figures, led by Rusne Augustinaite’s 17 points. Tech hit 14 three-pointers in the match-up, marking the fourth time this season Tech has hit 10 or more in a game.
Georgia Tech picked up another marquee win this season, edging then-No. 14 North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams on Sunday. The Jackets led by as many as 23 points against UNC, which came into the tilt owning the sixth-ranked scoring defense in the country and led the ACC in limiting its opponents to less than 50 points a game. Georgia Tech subsequently scored 50 points in the first half and finished with 82 overall against the Tar Heels, marking the most points UNC has allowed this season.
Dani Carnegie leads Georgia Tech in scoring, averaging 14.6 points per game. Carnegie leads all freshmen in the ACC in scoring and ranks 12th in scoring nationally in the freshmen class. The Jacket was voted ACC Rookie of the Week on Monday for her second weekly conference honor this season.
The Yellow Jackets open a five-game homestand on Wednesday, Dec. 18, welcoming Rice to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS
Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.
