Voyles Collects Second ACC Weekly Honor of the Season

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (21-14, 7-5 ACC) collected its second ACC weekly award of the season as the conference announced senior Sophia Voyles the Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday afternoon. Voyles earned her first conference honor earlier this season following Tech’s sweep of NC State.
Voyles earned recognition from the conference following four game appearances, two game starts, and two wins last week. The senior was the only pitcher to see action in all four of Tech’s contests last week. She finished the week with a 1.58 ERA, 13.1 innings pitched, 16 strikeouts, one shutout, and one complete game while holding batters to a .190 batting average.
Voyles began the week with two strikeouts and no runs surrendered in 2.0 innings pitched in the midweek contest against Mercer. She went on to pitch 5.1 innings against No. 15 OSU and struck out seven of 21 Cowgirls faced. Saturday saw Voyles appear to close out game two against No. 15 OSU and she did just that, striking out two of five batters faces in her 1.0 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher finished the week pitching 5.0 innings, striking out five batters, and surrendering no runs for her fourth shutout of the season against Penn State Sunday.
In her senior season, Voyles leads the Yellow Jackets pitching staff with a 2.13 ERA, nine wins, 20 game appearances, 15 game starts, four shutouts, 79.0 total innings pitch, and 94 strikeouts. She is one of four Jackets to hold a winning record this season and the only Jacket to have made double digit starts. Voyles owns four of Tech’s five shutouts with freshman Sydnie Watts holding the other.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech softball will remain at home to host Georgia Southern on Tuesday, April 1 at 5 p.m. before welcoming the Orange of Syracuse for a three-game series April 4-6.
