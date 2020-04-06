Open search form
Vote For Georgia Tech's All-Time Best Team

THE FLATS — The day after the world’s most famous bracket was scheduled to crown a champion in Atlanta, Georgia Tech fans can begin voting on their own 64-team bracket to identify the greatest team in the history of Georgia Tech athletics. The Greatest Georgia Tech Team of All-Time voting is presented by Georgia United Credit Union.

Voting will be conducted at the official Twitter account of Georgia Tech athletics — @GTAthletics. A new matchup will be posted every two days, with a winner crowned in early August.

Before submitting votes via Twitter, fans are encouraged to enter Georgia United Credit Union’s Summer Sweepstakes page to enter for a chance to win one of four prizes:

  1. $500 Apparel Gift Card
  2. Four (4) Aquarium Tickets
  3. One (1) Life Size Buzz Standee + GT Prize Filled Bag
  4. One (1) Life Size Buzz Standee + GT Prize Filled Bag

