VIDEO: Support The Swarm

A.D. Todd Stansbury calls on Yellow Jackets everywhere to help GT athletics maintain its momentum
As we enter the 2020-21 academic year there are many unknowns, and with that uncharted territory comes significant financial challenges. To provide our outstanding fans with a way to help our student-athletes thrive despite challenges in the short-term and come out even stronger on the other side, we have established the Support the Swarm Fund.
