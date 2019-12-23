VIDEO: Michael Isenhour Toy Drive Delivery

After two weeks of collection at several athletic events, Georgia Tech athletics delivered the toys and monetary donations of the 19th annual Michael Isenhour Toy Drive to the Atlanta Children’s Shelter last week ahead of their annual Holiday House. Through fan donations, Georgia Tech donated thousands of toys and $6,500 to the shelter, which supports over 200 families living in poverty and 500 children in Atlanta. The shelter holds its annual Holiday House event for families to “shop” ahead of Christmas and provide a special holiday season.