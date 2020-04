Tech pitchers punched out 130 batters in 23 games this season; check out the best K's of 2020

BestOfGT: In 2020’s shortened season, Georgia Tech pitchers combined for 130 strikeouts, holding opposing batters to a .255 batting average. The Yellow Jackets were led by freshman Blake Nelemen, who issued a team-leading 77 punch-outs, which ranked fourth in the ACC when the season ended, including a career-high 12 in a game against Penn State.