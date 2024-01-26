TECH TALKS: Chandler Dennis

Georgia Tech softball 2024 season and single-game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased HERE.

Season tickets are located in the reserved chairback sections of Mewborn Field and cost $100 per seat. Season ticket members enjoy every game in the same seat for a discounted rate. Single-game tickets are also available as detailed below. More ticketing information can be found on the official Georgia Tech Softball Tickets page.

Single-Game Pricing:

Reserved Chairback: $5

Adult GA Bench: $3

Standing room only tickets will be sold for $2 each if all other sections are sold out. Georgia Tech students and faculty/staff can receive free admission to regular season home games while seats remain available by showing a valid BuzzCard at the entrance.

The Jackets return an experienced group from the 2023 season that saw the defense set a program record with a .978 fielding percentage. Over the last three seasons, Tech has been one of the most surehanded teams in the nation, making only 104 errors since the start of the 2021 season, the fewest in the ACC. The next closest ACC opponent, Syracuse, has made 124 errors over that same stretch. Only Oklahoma, Washington, Michigan and Arizona have made fewer errors over the past three seasons across the Power 5 conferences.