VIDEO/PHOTOS: 2026 ACC Kickoff

VIDEO: RBs Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley on ACC Network

VIDEO: LB Kyle Efford on 680 The Fan

VIDEO: RBs Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley on 680 The Fan

VIDEO: Head Coach Brent Key on 680 The Fan

Tech men taking on ACC Kickoff 🤘#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/xguDJNxqQg — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) July 16, 2026

ATL boys in CLT 🐝 pic.twitter.com/4WbVnHrAHB — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) July 16, 2026

“We’re the best running back duo in the nation.” Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley are ready to prove it 😤 @GeorgiaTechFB pic.twitter.com/emaMBZuPGX — ACC Network (@accnetwork) July 16, 2026

“We call each other the bad boys … because each and every time we step on the field, we're the baddest dudes out there.” The @GeorgiaTechFB run game is going to be TOUGH this season. 💪 pic.twitter.com/cEZIlLCgK3 — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) July 16, 2026

"There's a life after football […] I want players to come to Georgia Tech to be a 1st-round pick and a CEO". A passionate Brent Key talks about how fit is super important for a place like GT. Academics, athletics, life living in a big city, etc pic.twitter.com/UqlygAT5vr — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 16, 2026

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key on adapting to college athletics changes: “What else am I gonna do? Object to it?” Says some coaches who complain need to look at themselves in the mirror because they’re jumping jobs every two years. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) July 16, 2026

Kyle Efford jokes that he is in his 10th year at Georgia Tech. pic.twitter.com/alsxvgriCr — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) July 16, 2026

RB Justice Haynes said he decided to come to Georgia Tech to carve out his own legacy. pic.twitter.com/2szo80uwI9 — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) July 16, 2026

Malachi Hosley with shots fired, “personally I didn’t want to go to the other school in Georgia.” pic.twitter.com/u0sjQ2cc3p — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) July 16, 2026

Georgia Tech RB Justice Haynes on entering GT with fellow transfer in former Cal WR Jaiven Plummer “Great dude. Wonderful dude. Ball player. Yesterday he’s running high upper 22’s. We know what he can do on the field. He works hard.” pic.twitter.com/Z9WNLT7Gj5 — Thomas Dunn (@Thomasdunn24) July 16, 2026

Everything From Georgia Tech RB Justice Haynes At ACC Media Days https://t.co/2RUOeSu5V2 — AllYellowJackets (@AllYellowJacket) July 16, 2026

Everything From Georgia Tech LB Kyle Efford At ACC Media Days https://t.co/O9y9RuE948 — AllYellowJackets (@AllYellowJacket) July 16, 2026

Everything From Georgia Tech's Brent Key At ACC Media Days https://t.co/ZadLsi6Qm5 — AllYellowJackets (@AllYellowJacket) July 16, 2026