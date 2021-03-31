VIDEO: Mic'd Up - Tuesday, March 30

2021 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2021 Georgia Tech football season are on sale now. Starting at just $299 per seat, season tickets include reserved seats for all seven games on the Yellow Jackets’ 2021 home schedule, including “Mayhem at MBS” versus North Carolina on Sept. 25 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the return of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia on Nov. 27 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. For full 2021 Georgia Tech football season ticket information, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Single-game tickets will go on this summer. Click HERE to receive information and presale opportunities when they become available.

Season ticket members will also have exclusive access to tickets for the 2021 spring game, which will be held on Friday, April 23 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Click HERE for details.

Georgia Tech athletics is planning for Bobby Dodd Stadium to be at full capacity for the 2021 season. With the health and safety of student-athletes, staff, fans and the community remaining the top priority, Georgia Tech will continue to follow guidance from public health experts to determine if adjustments are necessary as the season approaches.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Support The Swarm Fund, which helps Georgia Tech athletics offset the significant financial challenges associated with Covid-19, and the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

