VIDEO: Josh Pastner - Support The Swarm

Head basketball coach urges fans to help Tech maintain its momentum through Support The Swarm Fund
As we enter the 2020-21 academic year there are many unknowns, and with that uncharted territory comes significant financial challenges. To provide our outstanding fans with a way to help our student-athletes thrive despite challenges in the short-term and come out even stronger on the other side, we have established the Support the Swarm Fund.
Click HERE to learn more about how you can contribute today.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech's 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech's Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund's Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic!
