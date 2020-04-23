Open search form
Open mobile menu

VIDEO: Jackets Upend Demon Deacons, 62-52

#BestofGT: Georgia Tech women's basketball defeats Wake Forest at home on Feb. 9, 2020.

#BestofGT: Georgia Tech women’s basketball avenged a loss earlier in the season at Wake Forest, collecting a 62-52 win over the Demon Deacons in McCamish Pavilion on Feb. 9, 2020. Francesca Pan and Lorela Cubaj both finished with 20-point performances, combining for 43 points in the win. Both teams shot 37.0 percent from the floor and both finished with 36 rebounds, leaving the difference in the game at the free throw line. The Yellow Jackets posted a 19-of-25 showing at the charity stripe, while Wake Forest was held to a 7-of-10 effort. The win moved Tech to 16-8 overall and 7-6 in ACC play.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
April 18, 2020 VIDEO: Jackets Upend Panthers in Pittsburgh, 77-48

#BestofGT: Yellow Jackets down Pittsburgh on the road on Feb. 6, 2020.

VIDEO: Jackets Upend Panthers in Pittsburgh, 77-48
April 14, 2020 Home Workout: Yolanda Berryhill

Tech's women's basketball strength coach shares how to get a great home workout using only a towel

Home Workout: Yolanda Berryhill
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets