VIDEO: Jackets Upend Demon Deacons, 62-52

#BestofGT: Georgia Tech women’s basketball avenged a loss earlier in the season at Wake Forest, collecting a 62-52 win over the Demon Deacons in McCamish Pavilion on Feb. 9, 2020. Francesca Pan and Lorela Cubaj both finished with 20-point performances, combining for 43 points in the win. Both teams shot 37.0 percent from the floor and both finished with 36 rebounds, leaving the difference in the game at the free throw line. The Yellow Jackets posted a 19-of-25 showing at the charity stripe, while Wake Forest was held to a 7-of-10 effort. The win moved Tech to 16-8 overall and 7-6 in ACC play.