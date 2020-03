#BestOfGT: On Saturday, Feb. 22, Georgia Tech traveled to Samford and defeated No. 11 Kentucky, 7-1, and then shut out the host Bulldogs with a 2-0 victory. The win over Kentucky was Georgia Tech’s first over a ranked opponent since 2015. Morgan Bruce picked up her third win of the season after allowing just one run on four hits over five and two-third innings against Kentucky, and Blake Neleman set a new career high with nine strikeouts in her complete game shutout over Samford.