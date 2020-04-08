Open search form
VIDEO: Jackets Down Syracuse, 82-64

#BestofGT: Georgia Tech women's basketball cruises to an 82-64 victory at Syracuse on Jan. 16, 2020.

#BestofGT: Georgia Tech women’s basketball dominated Syracuse on Jan. 16, 2020, 82-64, to collect its first-ever win in the Carrier Dome. All five Yellow Jackets starters finished in double-figures as Tech shot 56.7 percent from the field in the win. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen dropped 17 points in the first half, while Jasmine Carson exploded for 18 second-half points. Lorela Cubaj finished with 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds. The win moved Tech to 14-3 overall and 5-1 in the ACC on the season.

