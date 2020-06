#BestOfGT: For the first time since 2008, Georgia Tech volleyball recorded its fourth-straight ACC sweep with a 3-0 win over Duke in front of a home crowd in O’Keefe Gymnasium.

Julia Bergmann recorded her eighth double-double with 12 kills and 15 digs, both match-highs amongst all players, while Kodie Comby’s three solo blocks were a season high for the senior.