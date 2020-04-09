Open search form
Open mobile menu

VIDEO: Jackets Topple No. 5 Cards

RECAP: Georgia Tech 64, Louisville 58 (Feb. 12, 2020 at McCamish Pavilion)

Taking a look back at one of Georgia Tech basketball’s biggest victories of the 2019-20 season, a thrilling 64-58 triumph over the No. 5-ranked Louisville Cardinals at McCamish Pavilion.

The ACC Network will replay its broadcast of the Yellow Jackets’ win at 10 a.m. today.

MORE FROM GEORGIA TECH vs. LOUISVILLE:

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
April 7, 2020 VIDEO: Jackets Pummel Nebraska

#BestofGT: Devoe scores 26, Jackets play lockdown defense

VIDEO: Jackets Pummel Nebraska
April 6, 2020 Celebrating National Student-Athlete Day

Georgia Tech athletics celebrates National Student-Athlete Day on April 6

Celebrating National Student-Athlete Day
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets