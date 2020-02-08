Open search form
Updated Schedule for Saturday’s Buzz Classic Games

THE FLATS – Due to inclement weather, Georgia Tech’s Saturday 8:30 p.m. game against Furman has been postponed. The rest of Saturday’s Buzz Classic games will have a delayed start.

The new game schedule will be as follows:

1 p.m. – Ohio vs. Furman

3:30 p.m. – UAB vs. Washington

6 p.m. – Georgia Tech vs. Washington

