Tucker’s Sixth Home Run of the Season Lifts Tech to Victory Over NC State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (13-9, 2-2) kicked off its second ACC series of the season with a 2-1 win over NC State (15-3, 0-1) on Friday night at Mewborn Field. Gracyn Tucker was the hero on Friday as her two-run home run over left field would be the deciding factor.

QUICK HITS

Coach Morales earned her 200th win as Georgia Tech softball’s head coach with the game one win against NC.

Morales is the third most winning Tech softball coach in program history with her 200 th win on Friday, behind Regina Thomaselli (1991-98) with 239 and Sharon Perkins (2007-13) with 290 wins.

win on Friday, behind Regina Thomaselli (1991-98) with 239 and Sharon Perkins (2007-13) with 290 wins. Tucker’s fourth inning home run was her sixth of the season and her second against ACC opponents.

Sophia Voyles made her eighth start this season and secured her fourth win of the season against NC State while Kinsey Norton made her 11 th appearance of the season to relieve Voyles and achieved her third save this year.

appearance of the season to relieve Voyles and achieved her third save this year. Voyles now holds a 1-0 record in ACC play while Norton has two saves against ACC opponents.

All of Voyles six strikeouts against the Wolfpack on Friday were earned off batters swinging.

Tech’s defense held NC State to a .111 percent off advancement opportunities, one of the lowest of the season so far.

Friday’s 2-1 win was the Yellow Jackets’ eighth straight win over the Wolfpack, their fifth consecutive win against NC State at Mewborn Field.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Voyles took the circle for Tech and held the Wolfpack scoreless through six complete innings while striking out six batters and holding NC State to an overall .125 batting average along the way.

After three scoreless innings Alyssa Willer got on base for the Jackets with a single to center field before advancing into scoring position off of Grace Connelly’s sacrificed bunt.

With two away and an 0-1 count, Tucker slammed one over the left field wall to give Tech the 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

Norton relieved Voyles in the top of the seventh, with two members of the Wolfpack on base. The senior struck out two batters before NC State was able to score one run off a wild pitch. Tech would put the game away as the final batter grounded out to third.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball continues to host NC State with a Saturday game set for 3 p.m. and a Sunday finale at 1 p.m. Both remaining games are set to be streamed on ACCNX.

Full Steam Ahead

