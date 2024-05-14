Trio of Jackets Named Academic All-District

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Kylie Bilchev, Alejandra Cruz and Kate Sharabura were lauded academically on Tuesday, being named to the 2024 College Sport Communicators Academic All-District Team, the organization announced. This is the second-straight year a trio of Jackets were named to the list for their achievements on the court and in the classroom.

To be named Academic All-District, a student-athlete has maintained a career GPA of 3.5 or higher as well as on-court status as a starter or important reserve. This marks the second Academic All-District honor for both Bilchev and Sharabura, and the first for Cruz.

Bilchev has continued to lead Georgia Tech from the No. 2 singles position all season, and held down the No. 3 doubles position with teammate Scarlett Nicholson. The doubles pair produced a 7-1 dual record this season, including a 5-1 mark against ACC opponents. In singles action, Bilchev compiled 16 wins this season, and capped her junior season winning six of her last nine outings.

Cruz produced a winning singles record at the No. 3 position and picked up 11 dual singles wins her sophomore season. In doubles action, the Jacket teamed with Given Roach to compile a 7-3 dual record at the No. 2 position, including a 6-2 mark against league opponents. The doubles team broke into the ITA national doubles rankings on April 16 and climbed as high as No. 52.

Sharabura completes the trio of Jackets on the Academic All-District team after producing an outstanding junior campaign on the courts. The Jacket finished with a 22-8 overall singles record to lead Tech in singles wins on the season. She went 15-4 in dual singles matches and 9-4 against ACC opponents. The Atlanta, Ga., native partnered with teammate Carol Lee to be a mainstay in the ITA national doubles rankings, climbing as high as No. 11 this season.

All three have been selected as CSC Academic All-America finalists and advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced June 4, 2024.

Sharabura and Lee return to action next week in the NCAA Doubles Championship. Lee will also represent Georgia Tech in the singles draw. Action runs May 20-25 in Stillwater, Okla. at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

