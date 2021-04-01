Open search form
Todd Stansbury Podcast - March 2021

Georgia Tech athletics director Todd Stansbury joined the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra to record his latest “Toddcast” this week. Among the topics they discussed were:

  • a historic month of March for Georgia Tech athletics that featured an ACC men’s basketball championship, a women’s basketball Sweet 16 appearance, three teams with their best national finishes ever and double-digit All-Americans;
  • senior student-athletes returning for the additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA;
  • attendance plans for the 2021 football spring game (limited) and regular season (full);
  • Tech’s nationally ranked volleyball, baseball and women’s tennis squads;
  • and much more!

