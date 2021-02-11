Open search form
Open mobile menu

Todd Stansbury Podcast - February 2021

Georgia Tech athletics director Todd Stansbury joined the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra to record his latest “Toddcast” this week. Among the topics they discussed are:

  • the Yellow Jackets currently boasting six nationally ranked teams;
  • men’s and women’s basketball beginning their stretch runs for postseason berths;
  • a look ahead at the 2021 football season, including plans for stadium capacity, tailgating, season tickets, “Mayhem at MBS,” “Clean Old-Fashioned Hate” and more;
  • a rundown on the conclusion of Athletics Initiative 2020 and what lies ahead from a facilities construction and fundraising standpoint;
  • a look ahead to spring sports, including softball, baseball and, unique to 2021, volleyball.

Click HERE to download the “Toddcast” or click below to listen online.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
February 9, 2021 Everyday Champions Magazine - Winter 2021

Winter edition features Pressley Harvin, profiles on Moses Wright and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen

Everyday Champions Magazine - Winter 2021
January 13, 2021 2021 NCAA Honors Celebration Stream

Chaunté Lowe is the recipient of the 2021 NCAA Inspiration Award

2021 NCAA Honors Celebration Stream
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets