Todd Stansbury Podcast - February 2021

Georgia Tech athletics director Todd Stansbury joined the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra to record his latest “Toddcast” this week. Among the topics they discussed are:

the Yellow Jackets currently boasting six nationally ranked teams;

men’s and women’s basketball beginning their stretch runs for postseason berths;

a look ahead at the 2021 football season, including plans for stadium capacity, tailgating, season tickets, “Mayhem at MBS,” “Clean Old-Fashioned Hate” and more;

a rundown on the conclusion of Athletics Initiative 2020 and what lies ahead from a facilities construction and fundraising standpoint;

a look ahead to spring sports, including softball, baseball and, unique to 2021, volleyball.

Click HERE to download the “Toddcast” or click below to listen online.